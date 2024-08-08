WWE NXT will change its home for the next five years as it moves to the CW Network from the USA Network, this fall. This shift will be effective from Tuesday, October 1, 2024 episode onward. This episode will take place in Chicago while the very next episode will be from St. Louis to kick things off in the new era in a big way with top main roster stars onboard.

It has officially been announced that the first WWE NXT show on CW on October 1 will take place at the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Being a hometown hero, CM Punk will be in attendance at that show. The October 8 episode will emanate from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri where Randy Orton will be attending the show in his hometown.

Roman Reigns’ Return Set A Massive Record At WWE Summerslam 2024 PLE

It should also be noted that the October 8 edition of WWE NXT will also go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite, which is running a rare ‘Title Tuesday’ show on that night. WWE plans to keep the momentum going from the premiere on CW, and hence they’re expected to deliver yet another stacked show for the second consecutive week on their new home.

A press release regarding WWE NXT’s CW move is given below,

STAMFORD, Conn., August 6, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced NXT will travel to Allstate Arena in Chicago on Tuesday, October 1 and the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Tuesday, October 8 as part of its highly anticipated broadcast television debut on The CW Network. NXT makes its live debut on The CW on Tuesday, October 1 at 8 p.m. ET.

Wrestlemania 41: Two Possible Top Matches Revealed For 2025 WWE PLE

Ticket information regarding WWE NXT shows on CW Network

Tickets for both these two WWE NXT events outside the Performance Center will go on sale Thursday, August 15 at 10 a.m. local via Ticketmaster.com. An exclusive presale opportunity will also be available starting from Wednesday, August 14 at 10 a.m. local. To learn more about registering and opting for pre-sale opportunities, one should visit WWE.com.

In November 2023, WWE and The CW Network announced a five-year agreement that will see WWE NXT being aired on their platform for the first time in its 13-year history. NXT will air 52 live weekly events throughout the season and the norm should be followed until the fall of 2029.