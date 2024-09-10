WWE Bad Blood 2024 will return, next month with a Hell in a Cell match on the card that also marks the return of the popular gimmick match. The last time an HIAC match was held on WWE programming, was two years ago and the next time around, it will culminate in the highly personal saga between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk.

The match announcement for WWE Bad Blood 2024 came on the latest episode of Raw where Drew McIntyre said he had some bad news in regards to Wade Barrett as the latter stepped in for CM Punk last week during an attack. Drew said if Wade ever does it again then he will be angry and will have to make him pay.

WWE Bad Blood 2024: Title Match And Grudge Match Announced For October PLE

The general manager Adam Pearce came out and said that Drew McIntyre and CM Punk will have to end their feud at WWE Bad Blood 2024 through their upcoming match which will be a Hell in a Cell Match. At present, Punk and McIntyre stand 1-1 against each other in singles bouts since Punk returned to action.

At Summerslam, McIntyre won his match with Seth Rollins serving as the special guest referee but then at Bash in Berlin, Punk retaliated by winning a strap match at Bash in Berlin. That being said, WWE Bad Blood 2024 will essentially mark the rubber match between the two with the duo also wrapping up their feud for good.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 is happening 27 years to the same day as the inaugural edition where the first-ever Hell in a Cell match also debuted with the Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker lineup at Badd Blood: In Your House 1997. This will also be a PLE under the Bad Blood chronology after a gap of two decades.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 PLE Match Card

The WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event takes place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, October 5, and the currently confirmed match card for the PLE is given below,

– Hell in a Cell Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

– Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan defends against Rhea Ripley

– Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor