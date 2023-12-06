The Undertaker Claims He “Would’ve Killed Sting” In Dream WWE Matchup

The Undertaker is considered to be a legend, perhaps the greatest of all time in the world of professional wrestling. His contributions to the WWE and the overall wrestling circuit have been immense and it will be something that will have no matchup. For three long decades, he put his body on the line and sacrificed much of his family life to entertain the WWE audience.

The once locker room leader has now been in a retired state starting from November 2020’s Survivor Series where he announced his retirement from active in-ring competition. Before moving away from wrestling, he enjoyed tons of wrestling matches against some legendary opponents, over the years.

But there’s one dream match that The Undertaker never received in his career. For over twenty years, pro wrestling fans have wanted to see him squaring off against Sting inside the ring. The two mostly remained under different banners during their heyday which kept them apart. Sting eventually made his debut in WWE in 2014, and fans were hopeful that they would finally get to see the dream match. But nothing happened in that regard.

The Undertaker claims to have dominated Sting in dream matchup

While speaking to Bill Apter, The Undertaker was asked what would have happened if that match had become a reality. The Deadman seemed pretty confident that he would have killed Sting in that match,

”I’d have killed him. He’d have got a Tombstone brother, he’s going out after I’d planted him.”

After debuting in the WWE in 2014, Sting competed in two PPV matches, one against Triple H and the other against Seth Rollins. It was the latter match that Sting picked up a concussion to get sidelined from in-ring competition. Later, he debuted in Al Elite Wrestling to continue a career that will be over at AEW Revolution 2024 in March.

Before signing up with the AEW, Sting had pitched an idea for a cinematic match against The Undertaker during the pandemic era given they had become aged warriors but WWE rejected that pitch. Taker’s final match was a cinematic bout indeed but it came against AJ Styles. Time will tell who Sting receives as his final opponent in AEW.