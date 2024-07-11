The Undertaker is a bonafide professional legend and is often considered the greatest of all time by a portion of the WWE Universe. Even after long being retired from the WWE, speculations keep on running about a comeback match featuring him since he never got the perfect closure in front of the audience. But when the time requires, he does show up on TV for a one-off appearance to give us goosebumps.

The pop culture icon is a celebrated athlete in or outside the wrestling business and even the active wrestlers are often awestruck with his era. Throughout his career which lasted for three decades, The Undertaker has delivered iconic moments second to none to become immortal, One such moment occurred at Summerslam 2015 which went on to become a viral meme content.

In one of the most shocking moments in the history of professional wrestling, Brock Lesnar ended The Undertaker’s undefeated WrestleMania streak in 2014 at the 30th edition of the PLE. The Phenome then sought revenge on The Beast during the latter’s match against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Battleground 2015 by attacking him and thereby re-starting the feud.

At SummerSlam 2015, Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker faced off one more time in a rematch. During this bout, Lesnar sat down and laughed at his opponent. This led The Deadman to sit back and respond with laughter of his own before they started punching at each other. Soon after, the 46-year-old WWE Superstar ended up winning the bout.

The Undertaker created an unscripted spot with Brock Lesnar

While speaking with Chris Van Vliet, The Undertaker remembered the match with Brock Lesnar and specifically mentioned the laugh during their match. It wasn’t a scripted match and at first, it took him some time to understand the significance of the sequence. He gave a genuine response and it wasn’t really planned.

“That was Brock. So we talked a little bit about that match and he ran it by me but I don’t think I was paying enough attention to what he really wanted to do. So when he did it, I was almost taken aback a little bit like what the freaking hell are you laughing at that?” The Undertaker stated.

“And then it kind of dawned on me what he was doing. And then I laugh back at him and it’s yeah, it’s become kind of an iconic deal but yeah, if I’d have been paying close enough attention I’d probably go ‘Yeah, I don’t know if I want to do that.’ But the way it worked, it worked out fine.”