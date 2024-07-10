In the main event of this week’s Raw, Dominik Mysterio and Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan defeated The LWO (Rey Mysterio & Zelina Vega) in a mixed tag team match. After a double-619 on Dominik, Morgan interfered to stop the momentums of LWO as she sent Vega slamming into the ring post and then threw a chair into the ring to distract the referee.

A cheap shot to Rey Mysterio ensured that Dominik picked up the win with a Frog Splash on his father. This also marked his first pinfall win over the legendary wrestler after competing against him on multiple occasions.

At WrestleMania 39, Rey Mysterio competed in his first singles contest against Dominik Mysterio in their long-ongoing feud, with Rey emerging victorious. Since then, their rivalry has continued occasionally. Last week, the two featured in a Wrestlemania rematch with the outcome being repeated.

However, during this week’s match, Rey Mysterio made history despite being defeated by Dom-Dom. It appeared to be his 33rd TV match since being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023. With this, he has now broken the previous record held by Jerry Lawler for the most number of WWE TV matches by an existing Hall of Famer.

Rey Mysterio opened up about his impending retirement

Without a doubt, Rey Mysterio has had one of the most decorated careers in professional wrestling history and has also become one of the mascots in this genre. Even in his late 40s, he’s still performing regularly on WWE TV as part of the Latino World Order faction.

Rey Mysterio made his debut in 1989 at the age of 14 and has gone on to be one of the most iconic figures to be produced in Mexico. With him set to celebrate his 50th birthday this December, there are doubts over how long he will drag his career. Appearing in an interview with Insight, the veteran has the following to offer,

“Until it’s being brought up and when my wife brings that up, that’s when I pause. I don’t know if I want to do it another two years, three years. I kind of listen to my body and my mindset, especially my mindset because my body’s been feeling great with all the benefits that I get from doing like the cold plunge and the sauna.”