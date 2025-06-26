With WWE Evolution 2025 approaching, rumors are intensifying about the possible comebacks surrounding the show. Ever since the confirmation of the all-women premium live event, fans had expected the legends to appear on their TV screens. As such, Nikki Bella already resurfaced on WWE Raw in early June, but the storyline came to a halt due to her opponent picking up an injury.

The latest news suggests that Vickie Guerrero could be the next to return in time for WWE Evolution 2025. Being one of WWE’s most recognizable personalities from the late 2000s and early 2010s, she’s reportedly on her way back to WWE. This comes after Fightful Select provided updates that she has recently told multiple people that she expects to be involved with WWE again “in a few weeks.”

While the exact details about what she’ll be doing upon her return, haven’t been revealed, her comments came at a time when the preparations are ongoing for WWE Evolution 2025. It’s very likely that the former WWE manager gets involved in the all-women PLE, next month.

Vickie Guerrero mended fences ahead of WWE Evolution 2025 return

Guerrero had a topsy-turvy relationship with WWE over the last few years, especially after she worked for All Elite Wrestling from 2019 to 2023. She had previously claimed that joining AEW led WWE to cut all ties with her. Moving on, she appeared on the September 13, 2024, episode of SmackDown, suggesting that the two sides buried the hatchet, keeping the possibilities alive for a WWE Evolution 2025 return.

Following the real-life death of her husband, Eddie Guerrero, Vickie evolved into a full-time character on WWE television, becoming one of the most natural heel authority figures in the company’s history. Serving as the General Manager of SmackDown (2007 to 2011) and Raw (2011 to 2013), Guerrero was a major part of WWE storylines for almost a decade before she parted ways with the company in 2014.

That being said, it would be great for the fans to hear the trademark “Excuse me!” catchphrase from Guerrero at WWE Evolution 2025 which is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock just a night after Saturday Night’s Main Event.