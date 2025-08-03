Coming out of the gymnast industry, Tiffany Stratton established herself as one of the major star powers on today’s WWE roster. It’s been a meteoric rise for the emerging talent as she reached the top of the food chain in the female locker room within just two years since starting in the company. She’s admittedly proud of being an original talent, coming out of WWE’s developmental system.

Over the past several years, WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, has been the centerpiece of up-and-coming talents honing their skills under the banner of the WWE. Irrespective of their fresh or experienced status, all are invited to get TV-skilled enough before making debuts as WWE Superstars. Tiffany Stratton is no different, and she’s proud of this entire learning process.

Tiffany Stratton isn’t just representing the WWE Women’s division—she’s also proudly representing the Performance Center that built her from the ground up.

Reason WWE Raw Couple “Stayed Away From Kissing On Camera”

During a recent interview with Daisha Jones of PHL17 News, Tiffany Stratton opened up about the evolution of NXT and how the WWE Performance Center is essential to bringing out talents to represent the future of the WWE. She further explained that the multi-dimensional athletes coming into NXT make the developmental system effective,

“We have so many athletes from all different kinds of backgrounds. We’ve got gymnasts, we’ve got football players, we’ve got dancers, and I think they all just kind of report to the Performance Center and they train to become the next WWE Superstar.”

“She Punished Herself. She Dropped The Ball,” Tiffany Stratton Credited For Self-Realization In WWE

Tiffany Stratton proud to be a homegrown talent of WWE

Tiffany Stratton added that the system developed by the WWE is perfect for building the future, and she’s one of the greatest examples of it. Being a homegrown talent, she’s proud to have excelled as a WWE Superstar despite not possessing any prior knowledge in the pro-wrestling genre,

“And I think it’s so important to have some sort of training center to coach the next in line, the future of the business. And they’ve been doing such a great job. I am from the WWE Performance Center. I’m a homegrown talent. So I am proof that the WWE Performance Center works.”

Born as Jessica Lynn Woynilko, Tiffany Stratton signed up with the WWE in 2021, starting with the fresh batch at the Performance Center. Her TV debut came in an episode of 205 Live in November of that year. The initial ‘daddy’s girl’ part of her gimmick was dropped after her return took place in early 2023, marking her uprise in the scene.

Tiffany Stratton then won an eight-woman single-elimination tournament by defeating Lyra Valkyria in the finals at NXT Battleground on May 28 to win the NXT Women’s Championship. Upon the main roster call-up, next year, she became the 2024 Women’s Money in the Bank, leading her to become the WWE Women’s Champion in January 2025.