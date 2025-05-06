There have been tons of news heading into Wrestlemania 41 regarding the spat between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair. The program between these two appeared to be a complete dud over the WWE Women’s Championship until the two took verbal jabs at each other’s personal lives during an episode of WWE Smackdown in a promo session.

While speaking on Outta Pocket RGIII, the top WWE Superstar gave his opinions on the situation between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton going off-script and getting really personal, creating some backstage tensions not only between the two star powers but also within the WWE officials. Noting this is a tricky thing to talk about, Rollins wanted things in wrestling to occur in a collaboration.

Tiffany Stratton’s WWE Wrestlemania 41 Barbie Appearance Had “Hologram And AI Tools”

Seth Rollins wanted Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton to become more professional

Rollins drew instances of two people not liking or talking to each other, but they still need to share mutual respect and communication to work professionally on camera. That being said, Rollins pointed out the positive aspect of this incident that worked wonders between Charlotte and Tiffany Stratton.

The Visionary mentioned how they were fortunate that people were always talking about the stuff between these two heading into WrestleMania 41. If this segment hadn’t happened, people wouldn’t have paid that much attention to them. However, he cast doubts on whether Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton will actually work together moving forward.

“I guess, was the best thing that could’ve happened for their story. One thousand percent. Because we’re on this podcast talking about it right now. And had it not happened, we wouldn’t even be thinking about it at all,” Seth Rollins gave his honest take on the Charlotte Flair – Tiffany Stratton saga.

“The direction it went? It’s going to help bolster their match leading into WrestleMania. Now, can we get both of them to come together and work together? TBD. Okay? We’ll see. I don’t know. They’ve got a show—so we’ll see what happens.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Charlotte Flair Reveals WWE Retirement Timeline And Hall Of Fame Inductor

During the conversation on Smackdown, Tiffany Stratton made references to Flair’s history of divorce, going off-script while Flair fired back by dragging in her boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser, being in her DMs. Backstage, people stated that the situation got out of hand and that it was a “wreck.“ However, the two eventually avoided any significant punishment from the WWE management.