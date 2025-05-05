For the very first time, Tiffany Stratton walked down the aisle at the biggest stage of sports entertainment that’s the 41st edition of WWE premium live event in April of this year. Her appearance was nothing short of fantabulous as she lived up to her Buff Barbie Doll gimmick by having a special entrance at the PLE.

At Wrestlemania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada, Tiffany Stratton had a unique entrance that saw her come out of a Barbie box. The entrance, which can be seen below, featured the WWE Women’s Champion in multiple different Barbie boxes in different types of outfits. As she came out of the middle box, she was still seen inside the other boxes, leaving the fans in awe.

So the question is how WWE pulled off such an incredible scene at Wrestlemania 41 and the answer is Artificial Intelligence. It appears that WWE utilized Proto’s AI hologram technology to make this entrance of Tiffany Stratton become a reality. This was also the first time that Proto has been used by WWE at an event.

Proto Founder and Chairman David Nussbaum provided the below update to WrestleZone regarding this entrance for Tiffany Stratton, also revealing the behind-the-scenes scoops,

“I’ve followed WWE for decades, so to actually have Proto at WrestleMania is like some insane dream. One of my favorite things is seeing all the inventive things people come up to do with our hologram and AI tools — the WWE creatives have really raised the bar tonight — and Tiffany Stratton 100% sold it!”

Tiffany Stratton envisioned a Barbie-themed entrance since NXT days

While speaking during the WrestleMania 41 Night One Post Show Press Conference, Tiffany Stratton also commented on the special entrance, noting that she’d always envisioned one such entrance and even pitched it in NXT. Ultimately, the plans came to fruition at the Vegas show as she got to come out of a Barbie-doll box,

“I always wanted to have the persona of the Buff Barbie Doll and I always envisioned coming out of a Barbie box for an entrance one day. I pitched it in NXT and it never happened. I’m so grateful it didn’t happen because it happened on the biggest stage at WrestleMania and I’m so grateful.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Tiffany Stratton picked up the biggest win of her young wrestling career as she toppled The Queen of the WWE at Wrestlemania 41. At the grandest stage of them all, from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, during Night One of the Show of Shows, she defeated the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble match winner Charlotte Flair to retain the WWE Women’s Championship in one of the co-main-events of the show.