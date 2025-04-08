Fans can’t stop talking about the viral Tiffany Stratton – Charlotte Flair verbal exchange from the latest bygone episode of WWE Smackdown. While there are controversies over how WWE mismanaged the duo despite knowing there’s been a real-life heat between the two, the positive aspect is that fans finally started to care for this feud to culminate in a title match at Wrestlemania 41.

After weeks of going back-and-forth in mic as well as in physical encounters, Tiffany Stratton took a shot at Flair’s personal life by bringing up her most recent divorce, something about which Flair had openly spoken about a week before in interviews. The champion took advantage of the challenger’s vulnerable situation, and the latter wasn’t obviously happy about it.

More updates from Charlotte Flair – Tiffany Stratton promo segment

It’s now been reported that the segment went off script just before it was about to end, and Tiffany Stratton was the one to get discoursed. Dave Meltzer stated on Monday’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that people are trying to find out about what actually went wrong in the promo segment. It was Tiffy who crossed the line by dragging the marriage scenario.

“The segment went off the rails,” Meltzer said. “I mean, there’s a lot to say about it, but the key thing is most of what happened was actually scripted. I think people are trying to figure out like what was and wasn’t scripted and pretty much nothing went off the script until, it was actually Tiffany Stratton’s line about the marriages.”

Tiffany brought up Charlotte's divorce on SmackDownpic.twitter.com/6XYDn2CyIJ — WrestleFeed (@WrestleFeedApp) April 5, 2025

Dave Alvarez and Meltzer both supported the previous reports that Flair was rattled by the Chicago crowd after she couldn’t get a word out due to loud boos. As such, she wasn’t supposed to do a squeaky thing with her voice. But she didn’t like the personal shot, either, and fired back by dragging Tiffany Stratton’s boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser into her DMs.

On WWE Smackdown, Tiffany Stratton threw punchlines to Flair such as her being a “nepo-baby,” she “will always come second to your father,” and “What is that record? 0-3?” referencing Flair’s divorces. Flair hit back saying, “Is that why Kaiser’s in my DMs?” but Stratton decided to quickly leave the ring ensuring things remain under control.

