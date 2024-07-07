As if she wasn’t already getting attention as the center of the universe, Tiffany Stratton will now command more of the spotlight toward herself, courtesy of her win at WWE Money in the Bank with the women’s MITB 2024 contract. She is reflecting so much confidence that taking on a GOAT could be next on her bucket list.

The Money in the Bank 2024 took place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, and the hometown star Trish Stratus was seen as the host of the show. She made multiple appearances during the PLE and one of her segments saw her introducing John Cena before he made a big career announcement. Later that night, she also featured in a segment with Tiffany Stratton.

As Trish was getting interviewed, backstage, the 2024 Women’s MITB ladder match winner had the guts to face her and mention that Trishy Time should be replaced with Tiffy Time now that she has this future championship match opportunity.

In the post-show press conference, Tiffany Stratton was further asked about potentially facing the WWE Hall of Famer in a match, and in response, she stated that she was ready to get in the ring with her idol,

“Listen, those are two different generations. Trish, Trishy, Trishy Time, she is one of my idols in professional wrestling, and I am ready to get in the ring with the GOAT.”

Tiffany Stratton vs. Trish Stratus could be happening at Summerslam

Since Trish Stratus is admittedly ready to be in the WWE ring again with the term retirement not in her dictionary books, this match could certainly become a reality. The developments also suggest that WWE could be planning a confrontation between the two female stars so that they end up sharing the ring at the upcoming SummerSlam PLE from Cleveland, Ohio on August 4.

In the second-last bout of Money in the Bank 2024 PLE, Tiffany Stratton defeated IYO SKY, Chelsea Green, Lyra Valkyria, Naomi, and Zoey Stark to win the 2024 Women’s MITB Ladder Match. Green got some big reactions in front of her hometown audience in Toronto every time, she went closer to reach the briefcase. She was ultimately put through a table outside the ring by the eventual winner of the match in the finishing sequence of the match.