We’re just hours away from Money in the Bank 2024 and Tiffany Stratton is the current favorite to pull up a lifetime win in the women’s MITB ladder match set for the PLE. Since the very beginning of her entry into the main roster, she’s been impressive with her work ethic to the fans and peers which should thus take her one step closer to becoming a future women’s champion in the company.

While her entire main roster run has been praised, thus far, Tiffany Stratton faced her only backlash after she posted a quickly-deleted video on her Instagram story, where she was seen slapping Jade Cargill with a background voiceover saying “Black bi***,” while Bianca Belair watched. Fans quickly spotted the racism surrounding the post and they started complaining against it. In some of those, WWE head honcho Triple H was tagged as well.

While speaking to Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez at WWE Money in the Bank media day, Tiffany Stratton addressed the incident. She explained that it was an honest mistake from her side as she didn’t hear the audio until publicly posting it. The video having the offensive audio was up for maybe 20 seconds before it was removed as she assumed major fallouts,

“It was an honest mistake. I didn’t hear the audio. I had it up for maybe 20 seconds and I deleted it instantly as soon as I heard the audio. It was an honest mistake.”

Tiffany Stratton dealt with minor fallouts after racist video incident

It was clear that Tiffany Stratton made a genuine error and she expressed regret for the incident. Despite the controversy, WWE hasn’t turned its back from pushing the emerging talent who still remains the favorite to win the Money in the Bank contract. It’s also certain that the former NXT Women’s Champion should become a major player in the women’s division for years to follow.

While the initial reports claimed that Tiffany Stratton didn’t suffer any backlash, backstage due to the incident, it became much more serious as time progressed. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he was informed that someone less important than The Center of the Universe would have instantly been fired given the seriousness of the situation.

Just a couple of days after this incident, Tiffany Stratton lost against Bianca Belair on Smackdown to get out of the King of the Ring tournament and she didn’t work another televised match for more than a month after that. This wasn’t something usual for her since coming on the main roster in January.