Tiffany Stratton is one of the most promising talents on the WWE main roster, right now with the potential of becoming a future women’s champion. Already rising to the occasion on the NXT scene, last year, she’s all set to achieve more in her debuting year on the mainstay scene. As such, she’s also flourishing in real life by growing a relationship with a current Raw roster member.

For quite some time, Tiffany Stratton has been dating the Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser as they trained together on NXT. They are currently on separate brands with her being on WWE SmackDown and him on WWE Raw. The real-life couple hasn’t been linked together on television via a storyline, but when a suitable opportunity arrives then they will be paired up for a TV angle.

Tiffany Stratton got to spend rare time with boyfriend

Admitted in an interview with Alex McCarthy of Daily Mail, Tiffany Stratton is open to the possibility of bringing her personal life to real life on WWE TV. Showing maturity, the former NXT Women’s Champion stated that she’s not in a hurry to make the scenario a reality. But if and when the chance occurs, she’d love to be paired with Kaiser.

“I don’t know, if it happens, sure, if the timing and storyline is right then yeah, why not? We are not in a rush to be together on screen, we are on separate brands but, if the time comes, I am down,” Tiffany Stratton told McCarthy. “We don’t see each other too often. We have like two days together, but we make those days count.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser often star together in videos posted on the former’s TikTok page. The two previously appeared together as a couple on Hulu’s Bianca Belair and Montez Ford’s docuseries premiere. While Kaiser remains aligned with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, his partner is the current women’s Money in the Bank briefcase holder, inching closer to a future title win.

WWE UK’s official Instagram account recently shared a video showing a fan in attendance at a New Castle live event as he held the “Will you marry me” sign toward Tiffany Stratton in an attempt to a marriage proposal. In response, the Smackdown roster member took the fan’s sign, ripped it up, and admitted that she already has a boyfriend.