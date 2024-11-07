Rhea Ripley is one of the rarest female superstars of the WWE who made a name for herself by beating the hell out of some of her male colleagues. In the recent past, the superpower from the Raw roster had several confrontations with male WWE talents and she dominated in all of them by utilizing her raw strength.

In December of 2022, Rhea Ripley also featured in an intergender match against Akira Tozawa on Raw and she picked up a clean pinfall win in that match. Since then, the former women’s world champion has transitioned into a babyface after suffering betrayal by ex-lover Dominik which also hinted at a future match between the two.

Following Summerslam 2024, there have been multiple occasions where Rhea Ripley got to beat up Dom-Dom. However, the two are yet to be booked in a singles encounter as anticipated by the WWE Universe. Both of them seemed eager to be involved in such an intergender match and WWE doesn’t think otherwise, either.

WWE wants Rhea Ripley vs. Dominik Mysterio to become a reality

According to WrestleVotes during a live Q&A session with Bill Apter on Backstage Pass, there have been internal discussions within the WWE creative about making the singles contest between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio a reality. Additionally, some creative team members want this match to happen before the ongoing storyline turns pale,

“I know it’s been brought up. Unfortunately, I don’t know how high it has made it. There’s a real desire on some level of creative to do this match before the angle phases out.”

As the Smackdown women’s champion and then the women’s world champion, Rhea Ripley ruled the roost to the WWE women’s division for more than a year starting from Wrestlemania 39 where she defeated Charlotte Flair in possibly the biggest match of her career. In the summer of 2024, her romantic angle with Dom was vanquished after the latter aligned himself with Liv Morgan.

After helping Morgan to win the Women’s World Championship in Saudi Arabia, Dom helped her to retain the title at Summerslam by turning her back on Rhea Ripley. At Bad Blood, MAMI got retribution as she assaulted Dominik with a Kendo Stick while Dirty Dom was hanging down from the shark cage. She was also able to get her hands on Dom on a few occasions on Raw.