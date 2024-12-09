It’s been some time since Nikkita Lyons has been with WWE NXT after signing with the brand in 2021. While her contemporaries from that batch have gone on to accomplishment further achievements and moments in their careers, she’s still stuck in the developmental territory, trying to pick up momentums in her favor and a lot of credit for the delay could be credited to the career-threatening injuries that she had to deal with in recent pasts.

After being sidelined due to an injury for almost a year, Nikkita Lyons finally made her return to NXT back in January. Unfortunately, she got injured yet again the next month and had to undergo surgery which again kept her sidelined for the better part of 2024 before she made a surprise return in the fall to become a regular attendee of NXT programming on The CW.

Emma Doesn’t Get “Enough Credit” For Putting Australian Wrestlers In WWE Map

Nikkita Lyons gave a shout-out to WWE Legend Stone Cold Steve Austin

Recently, while speaking on The Lyons Den, Nikkita Lyons opened up about her journey from the knee injury and she also mentioned how the legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin appeared to be a huge inspiration for her. Given that the two surgeries were done through the same surgeon, she picked up a similar interest in sporting the knee brace on TV to make the fans remember her knee injuries.

“Back to recovery, it’s been a long road. Especially the two knees. Two-knee Nikkita. I’m about to be rocking two knee braces just like Stone Cold Steve Austin. Shout out to you Stone Cold. Love ya Austin 3:16,” Nikkita Lyons continued.

“Anyway, huge inspiration of mine but, going into surgery, honestly the second time, I was like, alright, let’s do this sh*t, right? Because I had done it already and I’ve had the same surgeon and I knew he was gonna do exactly what he needed to.” (quotes courtesy POST Wrestling)

It was also asserted by Nikkita Lyons that during the first knee injury season, she was extremely depressed with the thought of the negative aspect that it would have on her WWE NXT career. But then she learned a lot from the comments of John Cena who made her realize that she could derive a lot during these unintended breaks and hence she was carefree during the second time around.

WWE’s Nikki Bella Removed From Ex-Husband’s Instagram Feed Amid Divorce Settlement