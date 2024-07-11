It was at the Women’s Royal Rumble 2024 matchup that Tiffany Stratton was introduced to the mainstay audience as a member of the Smackdown roster. Since bursting out into the scene, she wasted no time in making her mark as a top star in the women’s division and now she is moving forward to go to the next level as the next WWE Women’s Champion.

Following this year’s Money in the Bank premium live event, Tiffany Stratton can be helmed as Miss Money in the Bank or simply Tiffy in the Bank as she’d like us to say. While she has plans for a perfect cash-in moment with the briefcase, there are also plans to change the look of the briefcase since she’s a fashionista, after all.

While speaking during the post Money in the Bank press conference, Tiffany Stratton was asked about how she planned to differentiate her run as Miss Money In The Bank holder from her predecessors. She indicated giving the briefcase a makeover, suggesting ideas like dyeing it pink which is her immediate priority,

“Well, first of all, we’re going to need to give [the briefcase] a little makeover. Maybe dye it pink, maybe bedazzle it. But that is first on the list, and that’s all I’m gonna tell you guys right now.”

Tiffany Stratton keen on personalizing the 2024 Women’s MITB briefcase

Moving into the media event, Tiffany Stratton was further questioned about her strategy as the holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase. Like an opportunist, she refused to disclose any specifics and gave rather gave example of a magician who never reveals her secrets. She also planned on using the briefcase as a fashion accessory, and carrying it like a purse after personalizing the briefcase,

“A good magician never reveals her secrets. But my main focus right now is bedazzling this beautiful thing over here, dying her pink, adding an extra strap. I’m gonna carry her around like a little purse, and maybe snuggle her at night. I don’t know, we’ll see. But yeah, that’s my main focus right now.”

In the second-last bout of Money in the Bank 2024 PLE, Tiffany Stratton defeated IYO SKY, Chelsea Green, Lyra Valkyria, Naomi, and Zoey Stark to win the 2024 Women’s MITB Ladder Match. Green got some big reactions in front of her hometown audience in Toronto every time, she went closer to reach the briefcase. She was ultimately put through a table outside the ring by the eventual winner in the finishing sequence of the match.

Moments after winning the bout, Tiffany Stratton also featured in a segment with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, the host of Money in the Bank PLE to hint at an upcoming feud with her. With the MITB winner slated for a Smackdown appearance, tomorrow night, we will see get to see what’s next for the future WWE Star power.