After months of waiting with the Money in the Bank briefcase, Tiffany Stratton finally got to experience some glorifying moments with a successful cash-in that expectedly made her the new WWE Women’s Champion. The shocking turn of events went down, last week on Smackdown that some believe to be one of the most intimidating MITB cash-ins in the history of the WWE, as well.

In a new interview with Denise Salcedo, Tiffany Stratton recalled the thoughts that were running through her head in the crowning moment and how things gradually started to sink in for her. She believes that all the hard work that put up through the past couple of years has just paid off as she headed to the top of the food chain.

Tiffany Stratton’s Title Win On January 3 WWE Smackdown Reportedly “Planned For Weeks”

Tiffany Stratton mentioned how title win came in front of Vanessa Hudgens

The good thing is that Tiffany Stratton could relish that moment well for a long time on TV where a pyro celebration was also reserved for her. WWE strategically placed her winning moment on last week’s Smackdown so that she could receive the spotlight on a three-hour show. The icing on the cake was the presence of Hollywood celebrity Vanessa Hudgens.

“I felt like through the whole process, whenever I was out there, I felt like I was just on autopilot,” Tiffany Stratton said.

“Then when I hit my moonsault finally, I really could relish in that moment. I felt like that’s when everything hit me, all my hard work in the past three years. Standing on that table and holding the title, it felt so amazing. Then Vanessa Hudgens was three feet in front of me and that felt even more amazing.” (quotes courtesy Wrestlezone)

Actress Vanessa Hudgens is an admitted WWE-lover and she attended the respective episode of SmackDown, the first one of 2025, notably sitting behind the commentary desk watching the WWE women’s title changing hands. Tiffany Stratton has previously revealed High School Musical, in which Hudgens starred as Gabriella Montez, as one of her favorite franchises and character influences.

On the January 3 episode of WWE Smackdown, Tiffany Stratton struck Naomi with the briefcase to help Jax retain the WWE Women’s Championship. Moments after Jax’s win, she blindsided Jax with the briefcase as well, paving the way for Bianca Belair to follow up with a KOD. Stratton further capitalized with her pendant monsault to pick up the pinfall win.