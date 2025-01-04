Tiffany Stratton has always been outspoken on WWE television due to her heel on-screen character but it appears that the emotions got the best of hers on the latest bygone episode of Smackdown. For the first time, she was able to capture a championship on the main roster and words coming out of her mouth were barely minimum in the aftermath.

In one of the main events of this week’s WWE Smackdown, Nia Jax (c) defeated Naomi to retain the WWE Women’s Championship. The outcome was influenced by Tiffany Stratton as she hit Naomi with her Money in the Bank briefcase.

In a double-turn after the match, Tiffany Stratton further took out LeRae and then Bianca Belair who was out to attack Jax with a KOD. The 2024 Money in the Bank briefcase winner then officially cashed in her contract and delivered the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to pin Jax and become the new WWE Women’s Champion.

Chelsea Green Reportedly Set For Gimmick Match At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025

Tiffany Stratton posed with Triple H after women’s title win

After achieving this accolade on the first 3-hour episode of WWE Smackdown, Tiffany Stratton was visibly emotional and celebrated with tons of pyros. Heading backstage, WWE Chief Content Officer made his signature pose for a photo-op with the brand-new champion on the blue brand.

Fortune favors the bold, and tonight @tiffstrattonwwe was as bold as you can be. Congratulations to the NEW WWE Women’s Champion. pic.twitter.com/3Gm3tG4DWI — Triple H (@TripleH) January 4, 2025

Miss Tiffy then took to her Twitter/X and shared a picture in which she posed with the title. In the post, she questioned the WWE fans whether everyone’s clocks were set to Tiffy-Time now.

Are your clocks set to tiffy time now? 😌 pic.twitter.com/D9ZiUBlld5 — Tiffany Stratton (@tiffstrattonwwe) January 4, 2025

Furthermore, in a WWE digital exclusive, backstage interviewer Byron Saxton plugged in how Tiffany Stratton made history by winning the women’s title from Jax. The champion herself came out of the gorilla position and was asked to comment on her win and she ended the segment by simply saying that “It’s Tiffy Time.”

Furthermore, The Minnesota Vikings of NFL also celebrated Tiffany Stratton’s title win which marked the beginning of her first championship reign on the main roster by posting a photo from her visit to the NFL on December 8th for the Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons game. The Vikings will next compete against the Detroit Lions for the NFC North crown on Sunday Night Football.