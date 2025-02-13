It’s safe to say that WWE considers Tiffany Stratton to be one of the future cornerstone figures of the women’s division for all the right reasons. Coming from the gymnast industry, she perfectly transitioned into being a professional wrestler which came easy to her. After conquering the NXT women’s division, she’s now out to cement her legacy in the mainstay scene.

The beginning of Tiffany Stratton’s takeover of the WWE women’s division started with the Money in the Bank 2024 briefcase win in July 2024. Finally, the cash in attempt was successful in the very first episode of Friday Night Smackdown edition of 2024 as she defeated her long-time bestie Nia Jax to pick up the top title of the blue brand.

The current WWE Women’s Champion reflected on her title win in a recent interview on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, revealing that she wasn’t sure if her Money in the Bank cash in would turn out to be as surreal as she had wanted.

“That night was high stress. I didn’t know if it was the perfect moment or not… I ran out there and I was just on autopilot. I had no idea if the fans were even going to bite on anything,” Tiffany Stratton admitted.

Jordynne Grace Whereabouts Revealed Around WWE NXT February 11 Episode

Tiffany Stratton thankful about MITB cash-in going okay

Ultimately, the glam-doll of the WWE ended up dramatically winning the championship but it could have easily gone wrong, especially given the fact that failed attempts have happened before. Tiffany Stratton was surely aware of this aspect before making the run-in. However, she was lucky enough and things fell perfectly into place for her.

“There was always that ‘what if?’ Like, I could have failed. It could have been unsuccessful,” Tiffany Stratton further explained. “The moment I hit my moonsault and it landed perfectly and it was 1-2-3, I finally felt like I could really relish in the moment. It was so amazing, so surreal.” (quotes courtesy Sescoops)

“I Wish Her The Best, Honestly,” WWE’s Tiffany Stratton On Bi**h Comment By Mandy Rose

With the title win happening on the January 3 episode of Smackdown, Tiffany Stratton is still in the early stages of her championship reign. WWE’s biggest season is on the go in a few weeks, and she will be presented strongly ahead of the rumored marquee match featuring her on the show against the 2025 women’s Royal Rumble winner, Charlotte Flair.