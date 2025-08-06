On the road to WrestleMania 41, WWE kicked off a fresh feud between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair over the WWE Women’s Championship on Smackdown, culminating in a dream match at the biggest event of the year. Initially, things were dull between them until they went personal in a promo session on live television. Many felt that it was the champion who crossed the lines.

Winning the Royal Rumble, Flair challenged for the Women’s Championship-holder Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41. To amp things up between them, the latter mouthed a line regarding Flair’s unsuccessful marriage record, something that many felt wasn’t appropriate to be relayed on live television. Consequence-wise, many also feared that she would suffer any punishment on WWE’s side.

Most recently, Tiffany Stratton has reflected back on the controversial promo, targeting The Queen of the WWE from earlier this year. Appearing on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, the reigning WWE Women’s Champion explained why she was motivated to go the extra mile during her war of words with Flair, and why it had to include Flair’s failed marriages. She also confirmed, apologizing for her actions while trying to prove her worth against a bonafide performer like Flair.

“Things were heated, very competitive. I’m also competitive, trying to prove to Charlotte Flair I can go, I can stand up to her, I’m worthy of this title,” said Tiffany Stratton. “So yeah, s*** got heated, we went off script. It happens. I did have to apologize.”

Tiffany Stratton was admittedly justified in her actions before WrestleMania 41 match

While she apologized for her comments, Tiffany Stratton also felt that she was justified in her actions while presenting herself on television in perhaps the biggest feud of her career just before WrestleMania, “I think what I did was justified, but maybe I shouldn’t have gone that far. But I do feel that I was justified by what I did.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

During the aforementioned promo segment, Tiffany Stratton made references to Flair’s history of divorce, going off-script while Flair fired back by stating that Stratton’s boyfriend, WWE superstar Ludwig Kaiser, was into her DMs. Flair lost the title match, handing WWE’s Buff Barbie Doll the biggest win of her career. In the latest, she defeated Jade Cargill at this past weekend’s SummerSlam event to continue with her title reign that already surpassed 200 days.