WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night One went down from the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, presenting the first two-night edition in the illustrious history of the annual event. Hosted by Cardi B, the show witnessed a couple of title changes, including one in the main event scenario via a shocking Money in the Bank cash-in.

In one of the title matches at WWE Summerslam 2025, Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair defeated Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez (c) to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. The win came despite the new champions not keeping themselves on the same page in an alliance that many doubted would last for even a few weeks, let alone produce a championship win.

Charlotte Flair herself expressed no separate feeling upon pulling off the title as a result of her unexpected partnership with Alexa Bliss, due to which the two can now dub themselves as the reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions at WWE Summerslam 205. As such, one-half of the champions admit that this was something that she never saw happening.

Charlotte Flair reflects on WWE Summerslam 2025 title win with Alexa Bliss

Speaking on the WWE SummerSlam 2025 Post-Show, The Queen of the WWE said that teaming with Bliss wasn’t part of any creative plan when she returned to WWE, earlier this year, following a hiatus from the ring that lasted for more than a year. Despite the pairing being organic in terms of storytelling, she never expected them to become new champions within a couple of months.

“I would not have had tagging with Lexi on my 2025 bingo card. I really mean that. When I was sitting at home for a year, I didn’t think, ‘Oh man, I really want to come back and tag with Lexi and win the tag titles.’ For me, it’s kind of like this is what needed to happen. Sometimes the best things come out of nowhere,” Flair reflected on the tag title win at WWE Summerslam 2025.

Moving in the conversation, the second-generation athlete also dubbed this win as one of the top-three moments of her illustrious WWE career. She is admittedly feeling very happy and contented with the win, which was less expected to occur at this point. In fact, she doubted placement on the match card of WWE Summerslam 2025 after failing to win the WWE women’s championship at Wrestlemania 41.