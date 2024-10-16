Tiffany Stratton alongside the entire WWE main roster is currently on a tour in the United Kingdom which led to a taped version of Monday Night Raw, this week. Interestingly, the Smackdown star was present on the show and she was also seen in the main event segment of that night.

That was a taped episode from the October 7 WWE Raw that aired from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri while in reality Tiffany Stratton has been involved in performing in some live event matches around the United Kingdom. During one such show, the future star power of the WWE ended up having an interesting altercation with a fan.

WWE UK’s official Instagram account recently shared a video showing a fan in attendance of the New Castle live event as she held the “Will you marry me” sign toward Tiffany Stratton in an attempt to a marriage proposal. In response, the Smackdown roster member took the fan’s sign, ripped it up, and admitted that she already has a boyfriend (WWE Raw Superstar Ludwig Kaiser).

“Sorry folks, @tiffanywwe has a boyfriend! #WWECardiff #WWELive,” the caption of the short video wrote on the Instagram page.

AYEEEE YO SOMEONE TRIED TO PROPOSE TO TIFFANY STRATTON 😂#WWENewcastle pic.twitter.com/MytHiFi7Nl — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) October 15, 2024

Tiffany Stratton gearing up for an upcoming world championship run

At the WWE Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event in July, Tiffany Stratton competed in the women’s ladder match alongside five other WWE superstars and she went on to secure the win by tipping over the ladder that sent Chelsea Green crashing through tables set at the ringside area.

While many thought that it was just a matter of time before Tiffany Stratton would go on to become the new WWE Women’s Champion by cashing in her contract, WWE rather focused on building a tag team partnership on TV featuring her and the current champion Nia Jax upon the agreement that the MITB cash-in would never happen on Jax.

In the main event of WWE Raw October 14 episode, the tag team match of Rhea Ripley & Tiffany Stratton vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez ended in a DQ after the WWE Women’s Champion made her presence felt by attacking Morgan. Jax wanted Stratton to cash in the MITB contract on Morgan but the latter was quickly rescued by her boyfriend, Dominik.