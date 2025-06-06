TNA Against All Odds 2025 will mark the next special outing from TNA/Impact Wrestling promotion, scheduled for tonight, and it comes alongside a major bout to decide the next authority figure to be functioning on future TNA Impact episodes. As such, current WWE NXT roster members will lock horns with the acting TNA authority figure, making it a WWE vs. TNA matchup.

During the June 5, episode of TNA iMPACT, the current TNA official, Santino Marella announced that he’ll face WWE NXT’s Robert Stone at TNA Against All Odds 2025 with a high-stakes stipulation. This match could be the final night that Marella serves as Director of Authority in TNA should he be on the losing end of this crossover match.

As noted on this Thursday’s TNA Impact episode, the winner of this bout at TNA Against All Odds 2025 will assume full control as TNA’s Director of Authority, a role that Marella has assumed in the past year. In addition to the declared stipulation, it was also noted that the loser must leave TNA Wrestling. If Stone loses, then he will stop appearing on TNA’s weekly programming.

.@milanmiracle was pouring his heart out… and @MrStoneWWE stomped all over it! The battle for Director of Authority is heating up ahead of #TNAAgainstAllOdds! WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/yGMz3jJpVM pic.twitter.com/INzIi2gar8 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 6, 2025

Heading into TNA Against All Odds 2025, Stone has been appointed to oversee Marella’s handling of WWE talent in TNA. With Victoria Crawford by his side, the NXT figure as thus repeatedly interrupted Marella’s supervision in recent weeks. The pair also had a tense exchange, with both promising victory in this upcoming encounter.

TNA Against All Odds 2025 event match card

TNA Against All Odds 2025 airs live tonight, June 6, 2025, from the Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona, with multiple NXT Superstars featuring on the card. The show will stream on TNA+ at 10 PM ET with the confirmed match as given below,

– TNA World Champion Trick Williams defends against Elijah

– Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich defends against Lei Ying Lee

– Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian

– Winner becomes TNA Director of Authority: Santino Marella vs. Robert Stone

– TNA Tag Team Champions Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth defend against Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel (The Rascalz)

– TNA International Champion Steve Maclin defends against Mance Warner

– Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Leon Slater, and a mystery partner vs. The System’s Moose, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, and JDC

– Mustafa Ali vs. Jason Hotch

– TNA Against All Odds 2025 Pre-show Match: Ash by Elegance, Heather by Elegance, and M by Elegance vs. Xia Brookside, Myla Grace, and Harley Hudson