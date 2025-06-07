TNA Against All Odds 2025 marked the latest special outing from TNA/Impact Wrestling promotion last night. A major WWE vs. TNA bout was in store on the show to decide the next authority figure to appear on future TNA Impact TV. Additionally, it witnessed a major return in the form of a pair of former WWE Superstars.

Taking place at the Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona, TNA Against All Odds 2025 offered a stacked main show card but the surprise came in the pre-show as The IInspiration, Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay, formerly Billie Kay and Peyton Royce of The IIconics in WWE, returned to the wrestling promotion after a gap of almost three years.

In the pre-show of TNA Against All Odds 2025, The Elegance Brand defeated Harley Hudson, Myla Grace, and Xia Brookside in a tag team match. The finishing moments of the match witnessed Ash by Elegance taking Hudson down with a Meteora that bent her backward. The “Personal Concierge” of the Elegance Brand then hit Grace with a trident, helping Ash to get the pinfall win.

As the match concluded, The Elegance Brand was celebrating their victory, when The IInspiration (formerly the IIconics) walked out on the stage to the delight of the audience gathered to watch TNA Against All Odds 2025. The pair quickly made the “we want the belts” motion, signaling that they’d be coming for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships, held by Ash by Elegance and Heather by Elegance.

TNA Against All Odds 2025: IInspiration ends three-year-long hiatus

Before appearing at TNA Against All Odds 2025, Lee and McKay stepped away from TNA, then known as IMPACT, and from professional wrestling, altogether back in April 2022. They both went on to become mothers during this long hiatus from the circuit. Before moving onto this hiatus, they had held the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championships once.

Before their Impact run, The IInspiration spent nearly seven years in WWE and won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35. They were released by WWE in April 2021, and they later joined IMPACT at Bound for Glory that October.

Also, before returning at TNA Against All Odds 2025, Cassie Lee of The IInspiration was in action on the night of the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event in Toronto, as she defeated Alexia Nicole at SMASH Wrestling’s Rumble in the Rec Room. It marked her first wrestling match since October 2023.