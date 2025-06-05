WWE NXT has essentially become glamorous than ever with the arrival of Mariah May, who already has her eyes on the NXT Women’s Championship. Going by the strong numbers that the talented wrestler is drawing on social media, WWE might just not wait long enough to bring her to the top of the roster, after all.

According to WWE’s official YouTube channel, Mariah May’s debut segment scored a mind-boggling 578K views, as of this writing, making it the most-watched clip from the latest episode of WWE NXT. Below are the collections from the rest of the key segments from the episode,

Full WWE NXT June 3 episode highlights drew 163K views

Trick Williams vs. Mike Santana drew 157K views

Jacy Jayne’s NXT Women’s Title win celebration drew 153K views

Dragon Lee’s an eight-man tag team win drew 71K views

Tyra Mae Steele’s debut drew 71K views

Myles Borne’s match drew 70K views

As you could assume, Mariah May’s WWE NXT debut segment alone almost dragged better viewership in comparison to all these segments, collectively. Also, the former AEW star’s arrival clip beat the second-place clip featuring the Trick vs. Santana match by a difference of 316K views, that’s a 232% margin. This happened irrespective of the fact that some of the WWE Universe members may not be fully familiar with the debutant.

“I Got A Soft Spot In My Heart For Mariah May,” Says Veteran Upon Her WWE NXT Debut

Mariah May coming straight after the WWE NXT Women’s Title

Mariah May debuted in a segment on the June 3 episode of WWE NXT that went down from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The Fatal Influence was originally out to celebrate Jacy Jayne becoming the new NXT Women’s Champion, only to be interrupted by the likes of Lainey Reed, Jordynne Grace, Lola Vice, Kelani Jordan, Jaida Parker, & Lash Legend as each one of them wanted to become the first challenger for the new champion.

Mariah May Locks In Multi-Year WWE Deal Upon June 3 NXT Debut

When a brawl broke out among these names, Mariah May arrived grandly, standing on the balcony of the WWE PC in a sparkling white outfit. The crowd went into full frenzy as she uttered the following, “I have finally arrived. And ladies, you can call me the next WWE NXT Women’s Champion. Because the best women’s division in the world just got a lot more glamorous.” Apparently, this brief appearance was good enough to score big on YouTube.