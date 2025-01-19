Two of the most trusted shoulders of the WWE women’s roster, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch have long been absent from the scene. Countless reports were out throughout last year claiming their returns to WWE programming which is yet to happen. While the exact details regarding the comeback are yet to be revealed, WWE does consider them as part of the active roster for some time.

Unlike the other long absentees of WWE programming, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are reportedly back in WWE’s internal active roster, signaling their official return to the company. The info was revealed through a report via WrestleVotes as it was also affirmed in which brands the two top superstars will be assigned upon return,

“We’re told both Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair’s names now officially appear on the current internal active roster once again. As of early this week, we can say that Becky Lynch is set to return to the Raw brand, while Charlotte will make her home on Friday night. So a little status quo there.”

This update comes as an aftermath of reports coming out claiming that Becky Lynch recently finalized a new contract with WWE after her previous deal expired in the summer of 2024. This led to her appearance at a Netflix media event, last month. However, she eventually skipped the historic Monday Night Raw Netflix debut. The current assumption is that the re-signing will ensure her presence for the WrestleMania 41 season.

Charlotte Flair’s return vignette aired on the latest bygone Smackdown

As for Charlotte Flair, a vignette aired on this past Friday’s WWE Smackdown featuring her fully “stylin’ and profilin’” by boarding a private jet, driving a Rolls Royce, lounging on a yacht, and wearing fur coats. With her great fashion sense on the loose, highlights from her wrestling career with the WWE were also dropped, much to the delight of her global fanbase.

WWE didn’t reveal a return date for Charlotte Flair for the time being but given how the women’s Royal Rumble match is imminent, it makes sense that she would return in that match set for February 1 on the occasion of the titular PLE, itself. Even Becky Lynch is assumed to make her presence felt during this upcoming bout.