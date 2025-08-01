For the second time in her career, a female world champion of WWE will lose her belt on next week’s episode of TNA Impact. Jacy Jayne of WWE NXT is currently carrying two title belts following Slammiversary, but the heavy load from her should be off, given the title defense that she’s been booked in last night.

As confirmed, Ash by Elegance (FKA Dana Brooke in WWE) will challenge Jacy Jayne for the TNA Knockouts World Championship on next week’s episode of TNA Impact. Jayne was originally defending against Masha Slamovich on last night’s TNA television episode when Ash interfered and caused a disqualification.

Ash previously won a number-one contender’s battle royal on the June 26 episode of TNA Impact, earning the rights for a future championship match opportunity that she was awarded with. Elsewhere on next week’s episode, Ash’s tag team partners, M by Elegance and Heather by Elegance, will face Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee in a Knockouts tag team match.

Weeks ago, Jacy Jayne shocked the pro wrestling world when she won the NXT Women’s Title in June. Then, at last month’s Slammiversary, she faced TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slammovich in a winner-take-all battle to also capture this belt and become the top female world champion on TNA Impact TV. Via distraction from her Fatal Influence buddies, Jayne was able to execute her finisher on Masha for the win.

Also, on the first TNA Impact episode for August, TNA International Champion Steve Maclin will defend his title, with Jake Something challenging for the championship. Plus, Wrestlemania 41 participant Joe Hendry will be seen in action against former WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali.

TNA Impact August 7 Episode Match Card

The weekly taped episode of TNA Impact airing on Impact+ on Thursday, August 7, comes with the following match card,

– Knockouts World Champion Jacy Jayne defends against Ash by Elegance

– International Champion Steve Maclin defends against Jake Something

– M by Elegance & Heather by Elegance vs. Lei Ying Lee & Xia Brookside

– Joe Hendry vs. Mustafa Ali