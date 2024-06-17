TNA Slammiversary 2024 is going to be the biggest pay-per-view from the company of this year and the builds for the show will begin from this week’s TV broadcast. Tapings of content for multiple coming episodes are done from the Cicero Stadium in Cicero, Illinois where the latest bygone PPV Against All Odds went by.

As received spoilers from Ringside News from those tapings, a few championship matches for TNA Slammiversary have been set up and one of those will witness Jordynne Grace defending her TNA Knockouts World Championship against a former WWE Superstar.

During the latest set of TNA television spoilers, it was confirmed that Grace will be putting her title on the line against Ash By Elegance FKA Dana Brooke at TNA Slammiversary 2024. The match was confirmed after the two names had a confrontation on the taping while the prior happenings already affirmed that a singles bout was already in the pipeline between them.

Jordynne Grace challenged Roxanne Perez for the latter’s NXT Women’s Championship at the NXT Battleground 2024 premium live event and came up short. This happened after Ash interfered in the match to snatch the Knockouts Title from Tatum Paxley. Grace was focused on taking these two out as Perez capitalized on the distraction.

Then at TNA Against All Odds 2024 PPV, Jordynne Grace issued an open challenge for her championship which allowed Tatum Paxley to step up and accept the challenge. Paxley ultimately lost the match via a pinfall loss which confirmed that Grace would be heading into TNA Slammiversary 2024 as the reigning Knockouts Champion.

TNA Slammiversary 2024: Update on multi-person world title match

It was also announced during the tapings that there will be a 6-Way Elimination Match at TNA Slammiversary 2024 for Moose’s TNA World Heavyweight Championship. 5 Qualification Matches will take place to determine Moose’s opponents. Moose successfully defended his world title at Against All Odds against Matt Hardy in the main event bout.

Mustafa Ali issued a challenge to Mike Bailey for his X-Division Championship at TNA Slammiversary 2024 and that match will also be added to the PPV which is happening in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, at the 4100-seat Verdun Auditorium on Saturday, July 20th. This year marks the 20th anniversary of this particular PPV.