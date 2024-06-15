Last night, the TNA Against All Odds 2024 pay-per-view went down at the Cicero Stadium in Cicero, Illinois and the highlight of the night was Jeff Hardy’s return in the main event segment. Apart from that, WWE NXT star Tatum Paxley showed up for a title match, keeping the ongoing WWE-TNA partnership intact. Also, former NXT star Steph De Lander agreed on a date with a WWF Veteran.

Check out the results from the TNA Against All Odds 2024 PPV event,

– Sami Callihan defeated Jonathan Gresham in the Kick-Off Pre-Show of TNA Against All Odds 2024.

– TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match: The Malisha (Alisha Edwards & Masha Slamovich) (c) defeated The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) to retain the Titles in another pre-show matchup.

– Steve Maclin & Mike Santana def. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) in the opening bout of TNA Against All Odds 2024.

– PCO (Quebecer Pierre in WWF) defeated another former WWE Star Rich Swann (with AJ Francis fka Top Dolla in WWE). After the match, Steph De Lander (fka Persia Pirotta in NXT) agreed to go out on a date with the 56-year-old veteran to continue the ongoing romance angle between them.

– TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The System (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards) (c) defeated The Nemeth Brothers (Nic Nemeth fka Dolph Ziggler & Ryan Nemeth) to retain the Titles

– Frankie Kazarian defeated Joe Hendry

– TNA X-Division Championship Match: Former WWE Star Mustafa Ali (c) defeated Trent Seven to retain the Title at TNA Against All Odds 2024

– ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) defeated Eric Young & Josh Alexander

TNA Against All Odds 2024 main event outcomes

– TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Jordynne Grace (c) defeated WWE NXT Superstar Tatum Paxley to retain the Title. Recuperating from a submission move, Grace planted Paxley with her Juggernaut Driver for the pinfall win.

– In the main event Broken Rules Match for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship at TNA Against All Odds 2024, Moose (c) defeated “Broken” Matt Hardy to retain the Title. Matt accidentally speared his wife Reby Hardy through a Table. Capitalizing on the distraction, Moose speared his way to the victory over Hardy.

After the match was over, The System attacked Matt, which led to Nic Nemeth, Ryan Nemeth, Joe Hendry, and finally the returning Jeff Hardy to come out to make the save. The babyface team stood tall to end the TNA Against All Odds 2024 PPV show.