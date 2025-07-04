The biggest pro-wrestling event of the year under the TNA banner, that’s TNA Slammiversary 2025, will witness a title vs. title bout where two of the top brands’ titles from the women’s division will be on the line. Thus, this will mark the biggest Women’s/Knockouts division match in the history of the TNA promotion.

As announced on the weekly episode of TNA Impact, the WWE NXT Women’s Championship and TNA Knockouts Championship will be on the line in a dual title match at TNA Slammiversary 2025. During Thursday’s Impact, it was announced that Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich will face the NXT Women’s Champion at the pay-per-view in a match where both titles will be on the line.

Miss WWE NXT Wraps Up 2025 TNA Tenure With Emotional Message

Jacy Jayne is the current champion with the WWE NXT Women’s Title. But Jordynne Grace was victorious in the fatal-4-way Evolution elimination match, two weeks ago on NXT, which helped her secure a shot at Jayne’s title at the Evolution PLE, meaning the winner of this match will face Slamovich at TNA Slammiversary 2025.

Evolution will be held on July 13 in Atlanta, just a day earlier than the Great American Bash, where Grace will also be in action, teaming up with Blake Monroe to take on Jayne and her Fatal Influence cohort, Fallon Henley. Thus, Grace will be in action in two back-to-back matches next weekend with the chance of walking into TNA Slammiversary 2025 in a dual title match.

BREAKING: Per @milanmiracle and @AriannaGraceWWE, for the first time ever, the TNA Knockouts World Champion will face the #WWENXT Women’s Champion in a Title vs. Title match at #TNASlammiversary! @mashaslamovich will battle either @JordynneGrace or @jacyjaynewwe following… pic.twitter.com/vChI9ViiVl — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 4, 2025

TNA Slammiversary 2025 PPV Match Card

TNA Slammiversary 2025 will be a professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) event produced by Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) scheduled for Sunday, July 20, 2025, at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, marking the 21st event under the Slammiversary chronology. TNA also celebrates the 23rd anniversary of the promotion with this event having the following match card,

– TNA World Champion Trick Williams defends against Joe Hendry and Mike Santana in a triple threat

– Double title match: TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich vs. NXT Women’s Champion (Jacy Jayne or Jordynne Grace)

– TNA Slammiversary 2025 Ladder match: TNA Tag Team Champions Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth defend against Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz, & AJ Francis and KC Navarro in a four-way

– TNA X-Division Champion Moose defends against Leon Slater

– TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions Ash by Elegance and HEather by Elegance defend against The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessica McKay)

– Mustafa Ali vs. Cedric Alexander

– Tessa Blanchard vs. Indi Hartwell