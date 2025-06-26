Since arriving on WWE NXT, a few weeks ago, Blake Monroe has targeted the top women’s championship in the division, currently held by Jacy Jayne. After being ambushed by Jayne and Co. after signing a contract with the WWE, she would now compete in her first-ever match with the company within three weeks from now.

Next week’s July 1st episode of WWE NXT was taped last night at the WWE Performance Center, where two new matches were revealed for Great American Bash, an event that will go head-to-head with AEW All In: Texas.

In a segment, it was revealed that Blake Monroe (fka Mariah May in AEW) will team up with Jordynne Grace to take on WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley in a tag team match at Great American Bash.

WWE Evolution 2025: Popular Former Star Reportedly Returning For All-Women PLE

Jordynne Grace was victorious in the fatal-4-way Evolution elimination match on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, which helped her secure a shot at the NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne at the Evolution PLE, which will be held on July 13 in Atlanta, just a day earlier than the Great American Bash. The latest match announcement affirms that Grace will be performing in two back-to-back events that July weekend.

WWE NXT: Setup angle of Blake Monroe’s debut match at Bash 2025

Meanwhile, the tag match announced for the Bash 2025 edition will be the first time that Blake Monroe will be competing in a WWE ring. After initially making a brief appearance on the June 3 episode of WWE NXT, she showed up on the June 17 episode at the WWE Performance Center to sign a contract to perform in the WWE in the presence of GM, Ava.

Fatal Influence – WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, joined by Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx, came out to interrupt the segment. Taking advantage of the three-on-one situation, the heel faction pounced on Monroe with the allegations of her kissing Ava’s a**. Jacy and Fallon then double-chokeslammed Blake through the contract table to end the segment.

“Tiffany Is Not Having Moments,” WWE Criticized For Underutilizing Women’s Champion

This segment played its part in setting up Monroe’s debut match at WWE NXT Great American Bash which will be held at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 12, the same day as Saturday Night’s Main Event, which will be held at the State Farm Arena in the same city.