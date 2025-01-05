By the name of Persia Pirotta in WWE, Steph De Lander made an early splash in her professional wrestling career. Via a steamy romantic angle with Duke Hudson, she was reportedly gearing up for a push when a sudden release scattered her career. She’s since made a name for herself, performing in the independent circuit and she might be back on the scene upon her return from an ongoing hiatus.

Steph De Lander has been out of action since early August due to a neck injury, and she has only wrestled one match since mid-May. With a lengthy road to recovery expected, the former WWE NXT Superstar isn’t expected to be back in action until mid-2025. Meanwhile, there are doubts about whether she will be seen back in action in TNA, after all.

Ex-WWE Star Steph De Lander “To Bring A New Version” Following Return From Injury

TNA Wrestling will reportedly be facing a significant roster shakeup as several contracts are set to expire at the end of 2024 and those names include Steph De Lander. According to a recent update from Fightful Select, multiple talents are working on their final contracted appearances, raising more speculations about the revamped roster that the company will be having in the early phase of 2025.

TNA reportedly interested in bringing back Steph De Lander in 2025

Steph De Lander made waves in 2023, working by the side of Matt Cordona, elevating her as an in-ring performer. Her performances in TNA promised further career elevations, but her injury stalled her momentum. Sources say TNA is keeping an eye on her recovery, although no official timeline for her return has been revealed.

Despite her current absence, there is reportedly interest within TNA in bringing Steph De Lander back once she is cleared to compete. However, with her contract nearing its end, her future remains uncertain as the company needs to work out a fresh deal for her. Kushida, AJ Francis, Trent Seven, and Jordynne Grace are the other names who have reportedly worked their final days with the TNA, already.

In January 2023, Steph De Lander made her TNA Wrestling (formerly known as Impact Wrestling) debut as a surprise opponent to “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace. In a follow-up interview with Pro Wrestling INDIEstrated, the bombshell confirmed that she would be under contract with TNA through 2024.