As a precautionary measure, Steph De Lander FKA Persia Pirotta in WWE has recently undergone surgery on her neck. Given what appeared to be career-threatening injuries for many of the former professional wrestlers in the circuit, the Australian talent didn’t want to take any risk regarding her wrestling career and she willingly went under the knife for a surgical repair of her neck.

That being said, Steph De Lander is well underway on her road to recovery which should last for six to eight months. That certainly calls in for fitness sessions and proper planning for the future but she’s admittedly in no hurry regarding the return. However, she’s likely debuting a new persona upon the comeback that’s coming next year.

Ex WWE Star Steph De Lander “Feeling Pretty Good” Following Neck Surgery

Appearing on The Commentary Booth, Steph De Lander stated that she is in no rush to decide what she is willing to do next but taking the time, she wants to make sure that whatever she does, it turns out to be a major move. During this recess time, she will be brainstorming new ideas so that a clear vision is available as she inches closer to her spring 2025 return.

“I don’t know yet. I’m not gonna tell anyone yet. That’s a very vague answer, but that’s the reality of it. I’ve got a few months of recovery and chilling out and brainstorming before I get to start really thinking about the return, so I’m just gonna enjoy my chillout time a bit,” Steph De Lander discussed.

“Once it’s a bit closer, I’m gonna really hitting the drawing board and seeing what I come up with. I’m excited. I’m excited to bring a new version of myself. It’ll be good.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Tiffany Stratton “Trying To Hit Up” Sabrina Carpenter To Form A Tag Team In WWE

Steph De Lander went through successful neck surgery in October

Previously, Steph Lander took to her X handle to share an update on the surgery being successful. It appears that the operation went down on October 17 and it was successful. In a fitting caption, the Australian wrestling talent humorously stated that she now has a “brand new neck” and a BBL while she was during the surgical procedure.

After the announcement of this injury came on TNA’s live TV programming, fans were in doubt whether this was just a kayfabe injury angle. Later PWInsider confirmed that Steph De Lander’s announcement at TNA Victory Road about needing neck surgery was legitimate. The source further claimed that there’s no information on how long she will be out of action.