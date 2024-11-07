A nostalgic episode of WWE NXT 2300 was reserved, this week from the 2300 Arena FKA at the ECW Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. To entertain the fans with pure nostalgia acts, multiple ECW legends were in attendance at the show with some of them making unannounced appearances.

D-Von Dudley was one of those names following the Trick Williams & Bubba Ray Dudley vs. Ethan Page & Ridge Holland match on WWE NXT 2300. After Holland pinned Williams for the win in the match, the heels attacked Page. Bubba saved the day for Williams after which D-Von Dudley made his surprise appearance in the match and he also brought a table with him. Bubba & Trick then double-chokeslammed Page through the table to end the segment.

The general manager Ava announced during WWE NXT 2300 that the next WWE premium live event will be NXT Deadline on December 7th and will feature the return of the Iron Survivor Challenge matches.

WWE NXT 2300: Rhyno returns and gores Robert Stone

Robert Stone cut a heel promo on the Philadelphia crowd following this announcement and said that their time had passed. The lights went out and when they were turned back on, ECW Legend & current TNA star Rhyno was standing in the ring and he took out Stone with The Gore amid huge cheers from the audience.

Rhyno returns to WWE TV pic.twitter.com/acpq4v8g3O — WrestleFeed (@WrestleFeedApp) November 7, 2024

Nunzio and Tony Mamaluke were also featured on the WWE NXT 2300 episode, as Mamaluke cornered Nunzio in an unsuccessful North American title match against Tony D’Angelo.

Wes Lee attacked a previously confirmed attendee of WWE NXT 2300, Rob Van Dam backstage. Afterward, RVD made his presence felt during his match against Je’Von Evans. The distraction allowed Evans to take out Lee with a suicide dive. Evans also won the scheduled match against the former NXT North American Champion on the show.

Also in the opening match of WWE NXT 2300 at the ECW arena, Jaida Parker defeated Lola Vice in a Hardcore Match with Dawn Marie serving as the Special Guest Referee. This was Marie’s return to WWE TV after 19 years as she called things out right in the middle of the ring for this entertaining contest. Another ECW original Francine was found sitting in the front row as he led the audience chanting ECW on the show.