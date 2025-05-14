Liv Morgan, one of the most popular star powers on WWE Raw has been absent on the show for the last couple of weeks as she’s out to get some mainstream fame. To take her Hollywood stint to a new height, she’d be featuring in the Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo movie with her shoot portion reportedly being over, this Friday.

With previous reports claiming that Morgan would miss only a minimum timespan on WWE Raw, fans can thus expect her to show up in the next episode. However, her WWE return still remains up in the air, for the time being. According to Sean Ross Sapp, the reigning tag champion will finish filming by the end of the week and is expected to travel back to the United States on Saturday.

During his show following WWE Raw, this past Monday, Sapp addressed Morgan’s potential return, saying, “I don’t know if she’s going to be at next week’s Raw. It’s possible, but I won’t say, ‘Oh, of course, she’s going to be immediately back.’ She could—and knowing her, she probably would.”

The next episode of WWE Raw will be airing from Greenville, South Carolina, next Monday, and schedule-wise, Morgan could theoretically be on the show. However, Sapp suggested that WWE may hold off her comeback for the Saturday Night’s Main Event in Tampa, Florida,

“If you don’t have her worked into the Saturday Night Main Event plans, I’d say probably just have her come back at Tampa,” Sapp added.

Sapp further noted that Morgan usually loves to hop back onto television as soon as possible, and that’s what makes sense given she was given a time-off on WWE Raw by the filling-in GM, Nick Aldis. However, her latest return would completely depend on how WWE’s creative teams handle the situation,

“Or she could make an appearance at Saturday Night’s Main Event since it’s all in Tampa. But I’m not expecting her back next week.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

WWE Raw May 19 episode match card

The May 19 episode of WWE Raw takes place at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, serving as the final episode before May’s Saturday Night’s Main Event Specials in the Memorial Day weekend. The currently announced match card for the weekly show goes as follows,

– World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker in a non-title match

– Money in the Bank qualifying matches

– Sheamus vs. Grayson Waller

– AJ Styles and Penta vs. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh