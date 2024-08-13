Maria Kanellis is currently having a deal with All Elite Wrestling to make appearances on the sister promotion Ring of Honor. After undergoing thyroid surgery last year, she’s again found herself to be in a health crisis. In a recent confirmation, it’s been revealed that she would have surgery for an adrenal gland mass.

Most recently, Maria Kanellis took to her X to inform her fans that she had to consult her doctor and the next steps in the diagnosis include blood work and a 24-hour urine test. Furthermore, the ex-WWE Superstar announced that she will undergo a Retroperitoneoscopic Adrenalectomy treatment that should be occurring in September.

In an update on August 12, Maria Kanellis again took to her social media account to confirm that she would undergo surgery, next month for the removal of an adrenal gland mass,

”Surgery in September for a mass on my adrenal gland but I am living my best life until then. @griffgarrison1 @ringofhonor”

In the previous updates, Maria Kanellis shared that she had requested previous tests for her adrenal glands and hormone levels six months ago due to troubling symptoms, but her insurance denied that request. Then another mass was discovered during another test that led to a CT scan to determine if it was on her kidney or adrenal gland.

Maria Kanellis was absent from TV due to a lack of creative options

While interacting with her fans on the internet, Maria Kanellis’ long absence from AEW or ROH TV was pointed out by the fans in response to which she expressed her disappointment about the creative team simply excluding her from the ongoing plans that caused the absence.

Then at ROH Death Before Dishonor, Maria Kanellis made an appearance to witness Mike Bennett and Matt Taven retaining the ROH World Tag Team Championships against The Conglomeration (Kyle O’Reilly and Tomohiro Ishii). The First Lady also appeared at AEW Battle of the Belts XI where the Undisputed Kingdom (Mike, Taven, and Roderick Strong) lost to the Von Erichs and Dustin Rhodes in a match for the vacant ROH World Six-Man Tag-Team Titles.

Before this tenure with AEW-ROH, Maria Kanellis was under a contract with the WWE from 2017 through 2020 before getting released amid the COVID-19 budget cuts.