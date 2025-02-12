In the final moments of the AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming 2024 edition, Toni Storm returned to All Elite Wrestling in a storyline dealing with insomnia. After weeks of forgetting her earlier times with AEW, she’s finally headed back to the Timeless persona which is now leading to the much-anticipated rematch with Mariah May over the AEW Women’s World Championship.

Scheduled for a showdown to remember for ages, Toni Storm is extremely confident about destroying her former protégé and she’s vented out frustrations in the latest interview. In a sit-down with Renee Paquette for AEW Close-Up, she spoke up about the title rematch against May at Grand Slam: Australia this Saturday night.

Keeping the Timeless gimmick, intact, Toni Storm made her intentions visibly clear, leaving it clear that she’ll have no remorse against the one who elevated her status using her knowledge in the first place,

“I’m finally going to get my hands on that broad. I’m going to rip her ti*s off—it’s as simple as that.”

Toni Storm wants to end Mariah May-feud at Grand Slam

The saga between Toni Storm and Mariah May is deeply intertwined with many claiming that this was the greatest storyline to be produced in 2024 by AEW. May once idolized the former before ultimately betraying her with a brutal attack, last summer. It was that betrayal that sent the former champion into a spiral, losing her memory and persona for good.

Now that Timeless Toni Storm is back in AEW, she wants to re-establish her identity as strong as possible on the roster. That being said, the below comments indicate that she’s ready to settle the score with her nemesis once and for all by regaining the women’s world title,

“No more trauma—we finally get to move on.” (quotes courtesy Sescoops)

Heading into the title match in Australia, Toni Storm is gaining a mind-game advantage over the champion. Last week on Dynamite, not only did she perform in a match but also came out looking just like the reigning women’s champion. Then on the February 8 episode of AEW Collision, Butler Luther returned to Storm’s corner which should bring her further advantage in the upcoming title match.