Frustrated with her down-going career retrospective, Toni Storm recently hinted at stepping away from the professional wrestling circuit. Some wrestling fans were stunned by the announcement while some believed that it came with a kayfabe aspect given how much she maintains her on-screen character even during interview sessions.

It appears that the second perspective regarding the announcement is correct. Going by the follow-up statement received by AEW President Tony Khan, Toni Storm will always bring value to his wrestling promotion and henceforth, she remains attached to them despite the menacing announcement during an interview with SB Nation.

Alexa Bliss Offers Multiple Updates Regarding Impending WWE Return

While speaking during the AEW Full Gear media call, AEW President Tony Khan was asked if Toni Storm was legit retiring. Khan admitted that the former women’s champion is seemingly in a devastating phase of her wrestling career following some high-profile losses in her career but then he also shut down the idea of her permanent retirement. He stated that the top AEW Star still has a bright future in wrestling.

“I think reports of her demise have been greatly exaggerated. I still expect Toni Storm will have a great wrestling career, but she’s really struggling, clearly, with what’s happened. She lost the world title, she lost her protege. I think she feels like she lost everything and now she’s lost. I hope Toni Storm can find herself and come back to us in AEW.”

Toni Storm expected to renew feud with Mariah May in AEW

With that, it’s safe to assume that Toni Storm will not be retiring from professional wrestling anytime soon and that it should simply be a matter of time before the three-time AEW Women’s Champion will make her triumphant return to television. If reports are to go by then she would eventually reignite her feud with Mariah May for a huge match at the AEW Grand Slam PPV set from Australia.

Toni Storm was unable to live up to her promise to become a champion during her CMLL debut that came on Friday, October 18, 2024, in an episode of “Viernes Espectacular” from the mythical Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. The show was headlined by a dual main event with one of them being the top AEW star competing against the 2023 CMLL Women’s Universal Championship Tournament La Catalina.