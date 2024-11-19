One of the marquee talents from the WWE women’s roster, Alexa Bliss has been absent from television for almost two years now. Given she possesses a global fanbase, speculations have long been there regarding her career especially now that she’s in the middle of enjoying motherhood. Also, she had dealt with a lot of health issues in the recent past that might have prohibited her return.

In the latest, multiple updates regarding a possible WWE comeback for Alexa Bliss were provided by the superstar herself on social media. This morning, she tweeted out a gif with the caption stating, “Where’s Alexa…” A fan responded asking for answers on when she’ll be returning, and she further responded: “Unfortunately, not up to me.”

Affirming that she misses all her fans, Alexa Bliss later replied to a fan affirming that she’s been dealing with repetitive health issues. Her statement goes as follows, “recovering from skin cancer removal, pregnancy, preeclampsia, and postpartum health complications back to back to back really does come across as “doesn’t care.”

You're right – recovering from skin cancer removal, pregnancy, preeclampsia, and postpartum health complications back to back to back really does comes across as "doesn't care" 😂 — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 18, 2024

Always evolving — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 18, 2024

Alexa Bliss could be coming back with The Goddess gimmick

A fan also wanted to get back Alexa Bliss’ Goddess version on TV when she returns. The top WWE Star noticed the reply and came up with the short reply, “always evolving.” This comes after a recent instance where The Goddess’ mic work was praised on social media by a fan. She also chimed into the conversation and advised the fans to stay tuned until the return happens.

Alexa Bliss was last seen in a match in January 2023 at Royal Rumble where she lost to Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. Shortly after, she announced her pregnancy to move into a hiatus. It was then revealed that the five-time women’s champion was receiving treatment for skin cancer. She was cleared of the disease only days after letting everyone know about her condition.

As such, speculations were high about Alexa Bliss’ comeback around the entire 2024 summer. It eventually increased after she posted a throwback black-and-white photo on Instagram recently, hinting at a possible return. However, nothing much happened and the former champion has now directly addressed the ongoing questions about her WWE status.