Since the summer of 2024, Toni Storm willingly headed for a time off from the spotlight after losing the AEW women’s world championship. There’s no positive update available regarding her next appearance on AEW programming for a return. As such, she’s most recently announced retirement from professional wrestling which appeared to be a shocker for her global fanbase.

“I’m not used to being a loser,” Toni Storm confessed during an interview with SB Nation while emphasizing that everything is well and good in All Elite Wrestling in her absence from the company. Pointing out how she’s failed in recent months in AEW as well as in CMLL, there’s no room for her in the pro-wrestling circuit and as such, she’s stepping away permanently,

“I’ve failed at everything. I lost in AEW, I lost in Japan, I lost in Mexico. This is the last you’ll hear from me again. Enjoy Mariah May as your champion. You can all enjoy that. AEW is just fine without me. Everything is going well for AEW. They don’t need Toni Storm.”

It was further declared by The Timeless One that she doesn’t intend to make future public appearances, “Chin down. Tits in. Don’t bother watching for the shoe.”

Toni Storm disappointed with high-profile losses in recent times

The latest interview appears to be a follow-up of her cinematic “Where in the World is Toni Storm?” video that dropped on October 30th, fueling speculation about her next move. Now via these latest comments, it seems that the former champion intends to be totally disappearing from the wrestling world altogether.

Toni Storm was unable to live up to her promise to become a champion during her CMLL debut that came on Friday, October 18, 2024, in an episode of “Viernes Espectacular” from the mythical Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. The show was headlined by a dual main event with one of them being the top AEW star competing against the 2023 CMLL Women’s Universal Championship Tournament La Catalina.

This loss came after Toni Storm lost the AEW Women’s World Championship to Mariah May at All In at the Wembley Stadium in August and then failed to capture the IWGP Women’s Championship from Mayu Iwatani in STARDOM in September.

