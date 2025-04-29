Next week will reportedly be a big one for Liv Morgan from a career perspective, and we could have more official updates on it on WWE Raw. The likely reveal of a big project will come after confirmation is already out about her hiatus from WWE programming. Plus, a big in-ring return in a WWE ring will also happen after a gap of more than five years.

On the April 28 episode of WWE Raw that rolled into the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, the upcoming absence of one-half of the reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan was confirmed in a backstage segment. Nick Aldis filled in as the RAW General Manager this week since Adam Pearce had the week off due to medical reasons and he was urged by Morgan for a hiatus.

Per Morgan’s comments, she needed some time off to film a big Hollywood movie. She did not specify the name of the project, but the time-off was granted. According to PWInsider Elite, Morgan is set to have a “big week” next week, with sources confirming that a film project involving her will officially be unveiled on the next episode of WWE Raw.

Mariah May Reportedly Receiving “Outstanding Offer” To Jump Ship From AEW To WWE

#LivMorgan needs time off to film a movie #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/83GlWJL6Hy — Ringside News: WWE & AEW Wrestling News (@ringsidenews_) April 29, 2025

Let's see what kind of CHAMPION "Dirty" Dom is gonna be!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/fOnU1UJyoH — WWE (@WWE) April 29, 2025

In a rematch from Wrestlemania 41 Sunday night, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez defeated Becky Lynch & Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria (c) to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on WWE Raw during last week’s episode from Las Vegas. There’s no update on whether Morgan’s hiatus will negatively impact her title reign with Rodriguez.

Rusev’s first match in the WWE is also set for next week. During the latest episode of WWE Raw, it was announced that the former United States Champion will be in action on the next episode of WWE Raw as he takes on Otis. On the post-WrestleMania 41 episode of Raw, Rusev made his return to the company, taking out both Akira Tozawa and Otis of Alpha Academy.

RUSEV is here to REDEEM. The #WWERaw locker room has officially been put on notice. pic.twitter.com/9uBNmcdwJj — WWE (@WWE) April 29, 2025

WWE Raw May 5 Episode Match Card

Next week’s May 5 episode of WWE Raw will be the go-home edition for the annual Backlash premium live event, and it takes place at the KFC Yum Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Multiple segments for the weekly show on Netflix have been made which go as follows,

– Rusev vs. Otis

– JD McDonagh vs. Penta

– Liv Morgan Hollywood project revelation

– Grayson Waller will have a match