Legendary Trish Stratus Doesn’t Plan On Wrestling Outside The WWE

Trish Stratus is a legend on her own for the accolades she achieved in her WWE career that originally ended way back in 2006. But the etch of wrestling in a WWE ring doesn’t go away that easily which keeps on dragging her back into the scene. She will continue to do so if proper chances are waiting for her inside the squared circle and only for the WWE.

With All Elite Wrestling providing a new option for the wrestling stars to enjoy a good time outside the WWE, there are veterans of the ring who have moved on to that promotion, such as Adam Copeland. But Trish Stratus doesn’t believe that she’ll be heading on that same path as her fellow Canadian.

During a Q&A Panel at Big Texas Comic Con, Trish Stratus discussed the latest stint that she had with the WWE in 2023. She was very happy about getting a concrete storyline that helped her to explore a new program with Becky Lynch. The innovator of Stratusfaction was also asked if she’d ever appear in another wrestling company to which she stated, “Probably not.”

Trish Stratus willing to make another comeback to the WWE

Being a loyal persona to the WWE, Trish Stratus doesn’t want to be a part of All Elite Wrestling or IMPACT Wrestling to possibly remain as a WWE-lifer all the time. The WWE Hall of Famer is extremely happy about how things turned out during her feud with Becky and she’ll admittedly be up for another run if the needed boxes are ticked in a proper creative way,

“[I get asked] ‘Are you coming back? Do you want to do another run?’ This is the thing, I’m like, the boxes it has to check. One is creative. What is the creative? What am I gonna come back and do? Is it gonna check these boxes? So I always turn it back and go, ‘I might go back, but who should I face?’ Tell me, I wanna know.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

The Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch storyline was utilized as a major highlight on Raw for the entire summer of 2023 but they missed a slot from the Summerslam 2023 match card which was unfortunate. Ultimately, they wrapped things up at September’s Payback PLE in a Steel Cage Match.