In more than a week, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer would possibly square off against her biggest opponent to date from her NXT career when she faces a former champion in Jordynne Grace, for her next title defense. On a rare occasion, the champion and challenger duo featured in a tag team match to gain momentum ahead of their match set for Battleground PLE.

Initially, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer headed to the ring for a promo session on the May 13 episode of NXT on The CW Network. She was quickly interrupted by two members of Fatal Influence — Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne. Both the heel duo made smirk remarks about the champion, leading to tensions between them.

Out came Jordynne Grace to neutralize the scene in favor of Vaquer. Grace questioned how they can work together to win the WWE NXT Women’s Championship. Jayne replied that herself and Henley deserve to be on top of the women’s division of NXT. Grace interrupted but Jayne put both women on notice, saying that Fatal Influence was coming for the NXT Women’s Championship.

WWE NXT: Jordynne Grace picked up pinfall win on her team’s behalf

As a result of what went down in the ring, the main event of the May 13 episode of WWE NXT witnessed Stephanie Vaquer & Jordynne Grace teaming up to pick up a win over Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Jacy Jayne). The two heels punished Vaquer throughout the break, building heat until the hot tag was made to Grace.

Being in a mode on WWE NXT, Grace delivered a spinebuster and a Death Valley Driver to Jayne, and then rocked Henley with a forearm. Fatal Influence tried to connect with a double running knee on Vaquer, but Grace pushes Vaquer out of the way, taking the bullet, wanting Vaquer to give her 100 percent at Battleground. Grace then followed it up with the Grace Driver for the pin-fall win.

Coming off her successful title defenses on a weekly episode of WWE NXT and then at NXT Stand & Deliver, NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer was ready for her next challenge, which led to a number-one contender’s match, last week. Grace defeated Giulia in that match to earn the right to challenge Vaquer at Battleground.