AJ Styles, the current WWE Raw Superstar, will be celebrating his 10th anniversary with the company in January 2026. During this span of a decade, he achieved almost all the major accolades in the company. As the milestone approaches, it seems like his WWE journey could also be coming to an end at that same point if his current contract situation is to be believed.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported earlier this year that AJ Styles’ WWE contract was supposed to expire at some point during the summer of this year. But continuing his stint on WWE Raw, he looked to have signed a one-year extension with the company, a news that was also backed up by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. There was no update on when he signed the extension, meaning no information was available about the expiry date.

In an update, Fightful Select has now given an update, noting that the WWE Raw Superstar’s contract is set to expire around February 2026, which would be just after the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia and with WWE being on the Road to WrestleMania 42. The former WWE Champion has talked about retirement on multiple occasions in the past, hinting that the ongoing contract is his last one with the WWE.

WWE Raw Superstar himself indicates that his wrestling days are numbered

To rile things up, Styles further took to Instagram this past weekend to share a photo of an hourglass, seemingly hinting that his professional wrestling career is winding down and that his days on WWE Raw would be limited. That being said, sources indicate that there’s a possibility that The Phenomenal One hangs up his boots next year, perhaps after a final match at WrestleMania.

AJ Styles’ latest post on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/VkPzsSa5UR — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) September 5, 2025

For the time being, the retirement talks aren’t the focal point for Styles as he’s been a regular feature on WWE Raw, with Dominik Mysterio over the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Recent reports also suggest that the conclusion of the feud is far from done, and that they will again be involved in some capacity in a cross-brand event scheduled for this week – Worlds Collide in Las Vegas.

If Styles continues to work after his dates on WWE Raw get over in early 2026, then there will be some natural interest from other companies, particularly All Elite Wrestling, given his history with some of the top wrestlers of the company, such as Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Even someone like Will Ospreay still intends to square off with Styles in the ring in a dream match.