As if the success that she achieved in 2024 isn’t enough, Liv Morgan has some immediate goals in terms of a future title win that would essentially make this year the best of her professional wrestling career. Plus, if the plan turns out to be a successful one then she would also be able to call herself a dual champion in the WWE, as well.

As reported previously, Liv Morgan is closing in on already having the greatest year in WWE history. There are also some rumors of her and Raquel Rodriguez capturing the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Speaking to TMZ Sports, this scenario was presented to her and the reigning women’s world champion absolutely loved the idea of closing in 2024 as a dual champion.

“For sure, for sure, 100% and that’s exactly what I’m going to do,” Liv Morgan quipped and promised to showcase her heel side even more if the scenario becomes a reality. “If you think I’m annoying now, if you think you hate hearing me laugh and the sound of my voice now, then wooo. Let me tell you, I’m never, ever, ever gonna shut up.” (quotes courtesy Sescoops)

WWE Raw: Liv Morgan teased going after women’s tag team titles

The idea of a dual championship win came from the happening from this week’s taped edition of Raw from Saudi Arabia as the Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Dominik Mysterio kicked things off. Liv announced herself the “Greatest Women’s Champion of All Time” after acknowledging Rhea Ripley’s injury, confirming her absence.

The Women’s Tag Team Champions, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair interrupted the promo segment on WWE Raw and pointed out that Judgment Day wasn’t the only faction to leave Crown Jewel with gold. After a physical confrontation between the two sides, Liv Morgan and Raquel also cost Jade and Biance their spots in a battle royal to determine a new challenger for the women’s world title.

Time will tell if this segment was a setup for a future tag title match between the two sides. For the time being, Liv Morgan will continue boasting her big win at Crown Jewel, last Saturday night by defeating Nia Jax thanks to interference from members of Judgment Day to become the inaugural Crown Jewel champion.