After staying away from the public eye for six long months, Becky Lynch will appear and make an appearance in a convention, next week where she’s expected to reflect on her future in professional wrestling career. For a long time now, the wrestling community has been discussing her current status in the WWE scenario but no legit update has been revealed from any of the sources.

Most recently, some updates have arrived via discussions on WrestleVotes Radio, where Joey Votes dropped some intriguing details. According to him, WWE has been in talks with major athletic apparel retailers to expand their merchandise lineup, and Becky Lynch was reportedly included in the discussion.

“These companies are worldwide and worth in the billions of dollars. So, this is something that WWE is very interested in,” Joey stated and further added that the list of names approved for conceptual use includes legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, and Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch expected in the WWE fold around Wrestlemania 41

It was noted by the source that irrespective of the fact that WWE has signed Becky Lynch to a contract, their partnership continues to some measures, and it’s just a matter of time before she finds herself back in the fold. Co-host TC emphasized that the former women’s champion remains one of the biggest needle-movers in the WWE women’s division and her presence is evident in marquee events like Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

“It’s a big thing for me that they included Becky Lynch here, and it just tells me that she is signed. She is moving forward with WWE, and I think we’re gonna see her back in the ring sooner rather than later,” TC concluded the update.

Previously, Becky Lynch took to social media on October 25 to announce her next upcoming appearance at the Vulture Festival on November 17, teasing conversations about her book, career, and possibly what could be next regarding her future to raise the anticipations high around her fanbase.

Becky Lynch’s previous contract with the WWE expired in June 2024 after which she headed into an extended hiatus. Speculations were high about her next move following her husband Seth Rollins’s contract renewal with the WWE in the summer but she continued to extend her absence since May 2024.