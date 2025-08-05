Celebrating the 25th anniversary of her professional wrestling career, Trish Stratus was always interested in competing in more matches. She was allowed to do so, starting from the women’s Royal Rumble 2025, where she entered in the 25th spot to pay homage to her career year, and then followed up with more such WWE appearances.

On July 13, Trish Stratus also competed in the all-women WWE Evolution premium live event in the championship match. Despite coming up short, she certainly had the will to be back in the ring to continue with her 25th year anniversary in the company. As a bonafide WWE Hall of Famer, she has shown that she could still go out and put up a show.

Following the match at Evolution, Trish Stratus was asked Joe Tessitore, Jackie Redmond, and Big E on the Evolution 2 Post-Show about her future with the WWE. She responded to the question by saying that fans should see more of her in the ring in the coming months.

Harley Cameron Reveals Relationship Status Upon Splitting Up With Ex-WWE Star

Trish Stratus happy to have inspired young generation

Trish Stratus would go on to talk about WWE hosting an all-women show and how much impact it had on the young generation. The current names who may be looking forward to having a career in pro wrestling will have inspiration for them. She was excited about more fans coming up to her and asking her about the business.

“Young fans always ask me, did you always want to be a wrestler, and I say no, it wasn’t an option, we didn’t know that. Now we have young girls who are coming up like, that’s what I want to do when I grow up. They saw us in the ring. What we saw tonight means something, it is impactful,” Trish Stratus spoke on the difference between her era and the current timespan. (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Update On Trish Stratus’ WWE Run After Title Match Loss At Evolution 2025

At the WWE Evolution 2025 premium live event, Trish Stratus received her first WWE Women’s Championship match in 19 years upon retiring at Unforgiven 2006 as then-champion by defeating Lita. However, she failed to win her 8th Women’s Title as Tiffany Stratton was able to pin her with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever.