As contemporaries, Trish Stratus and Lita have been part of many of the firsts in the WWE in the Ruthless Aggression era which was their heyday in the company. It was their efforts that helped the female wrestlers to receive some spotlight for their in-ring skills rather than the non-PG aspects that they were infamous for back in the day.

The two besties started the mini revolution that years later transitioned into a full-fledged Evolution in the WWE to uplift the women wrestlers’ status. One of the most memorable moments from Trish Stratus and Lita’s career came on the December 6, 2004, edition of WWE Raw where the two competed for the Women’s Championship in a match to end that episode of Raw.

Trish Stratus Was Planned To Face Multi-Time Champion At WWE Wrestlemania 39

This was the first time that two women went on to headline an episode of Monday Night Raw, a fact that many men on the roster took issue with. However, the two women were given enough time to show off their skills in the ring and they did steal the show. 20 years later, both of these ladies are expected to throw a celebration in memory of that occasion.

WWE Offered Big-Money Contract To Stop Ex Total Divas Star From Going To AEW

Trish Stratus and Lita to celebrate first-ever women’s main event match in WWE

Trish Stratus and Lita recently appeared together at Comic Con Northern Ireland and they teased that something big will go down to mark the two-decade anniversary of that match. It wasn’t noted whether WWE has some big plans regarding that match or if they themselves will organize something to commemorate the occasion.

“We are definitely coming up on the 20th anniversary of a certain match. Can anyone remember what it is? It’s our main event match, and it’s still talked about to this day,” Trish Stratus stated.

“So, we want to do something special and really reflect on its importance and how it helped us get to where we are today. That’s our goal—we’re masterminding something right now. Look for something special from Team Bestie to celebrate this very momentous occasion.” (quotes courtesy Sescoops)

During that match, Lita ended up capturing the gold from Trish Stratus despite a botched suicide dive that saw her landing badly on her neck. That match was also placed as one of WWE’s best women’s division matches which secured the #55 spot on WWE’s Top 100 Moments In Raw History DVD. Given the importance of the match, it could have received an even higher ranking.