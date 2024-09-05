With seven women’s title reigns by her name, Trish Stratus remains one of the most decorated champions in WWE women’s division history. In recent interviews, the veteran made it clear that she would like to add one more title run to her list of achievements before retirement which essentially suggested that she is open to enjoying another WWE run.

Originally retired from the squared circle in 2006, Trish Stratus returned to the scene in WWE for several one-off occasions. But, The WWE Hall of Famer then returned to WWE in February 2023 for a full-time stint by helping Becky Lynch and Lita capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch was the original plan for WWE Wrestlemania 39

Trish Stratus was also part of a six-woman tag team match alongside Lita and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 39. During an interview with Inside The Ropes, she revealed that Lynch called her up for a potential program with her that would culminate in a singles contest at the Show of Shows. However, the plans were ultimately scrapped due to time restrictions.

“We were spitballing how I could turn heel and then we brought in Lita. We thought it’d be cool to see me turning on Lita. You’re more invested in me turning on my friend of 20 years than me and Becky, who had no television history at that point,” Trish Stratus revealed.

“I was supposed to come in for a little bit after WrestleMania, do a little something. And then suddenly I was in a storyline every single week for the next six months. So we were not expecting that but that’s what happened.”

After the turn-on against Lita and Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus went on to be involved in a feud with the latter on WWE television for several months and it ended at WWE Payback, where they faced off against each other in a steel cage match. Becky would win the match and send her bitter rival back into retirement but there are still chances that we can see her in one more stint.

Previously in 2019, Trish Stratus got to be part of a dream scenario as she competed in a match against Charlotte Flair in her hometown of Toronto. After coming up short, she was happy to have hung up the boots for good. But moving on, she didn’t hold on to those plans.