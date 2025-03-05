Even after all these years, it’s always good to have Trish Stratus back in the WWE. In her 50s, she still enjoys mixing things up with the newer bunch present in the women’s roster in a way to present Stratusfaction to all her admirers around the world. However, for the time being, she may not be back in the WWE for any further appearance.

While speaking on the post-WWE Raw edition, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful was asked about Trish Stratus’ immediate future with the WWE and whether she would be sticking around after Elimination Chamber. Sapp mentioned that he hadn’t heard anything about any further involvement of the veteran on WWE programming.

That being said, it’s safe to assume that she was only supposed to be a part of the Elimination Chamber event from her hometown of Toronto, Canada. “I haven’t heard of Trish Stratus sticking around as of yet. I just know that she was supposed to do this, obviously,” stated Sapp in his report. (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Trish Stratus Reveals “Pretty Special” Feeling Upon Comeback Matches In WWE

Trish Stratus returned to in-ring competition to celebrate her 25th career-year anniversary

Starting in the fall of 2024, Trish Stratus announced on social media and in interviews that she intended to celebrate her 25th career-year in the professional wrestling circuit. After a signing appearance in December, the WWE Hall of Famer made a big return to the ring at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event and lasted in the match for a few minutes before being toppled from the ring by Nia Jax.

Then the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 premium live event aired, live on Peacock/WWE Network from the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, this past weekend. Being her home-turf, Trish Stratus teamed up with WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton to defeat Nia Jax & Candice LeRae in a tag team match on the show.

Performing for a quarter of a century on the show, Trish Stratus’ win at Elimination Chamber also made her undefeated in her hometown of Toronto in tag team matches with the score being 8-0 in her favor. Time will tell if the she’d further be needed on WWE programming from this point onward.